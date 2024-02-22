IIT Madras granted 300 patents this year

February 22, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) was granted 300 patents this year, almost twice of what it was granted last year.

In 2022, the institute was granted 156 patents. The number of international patents filed (including those granted under Patent Cooperation Treaty rose from 58 in 2022 to 105 in 2023.

As on Dec 31, 2023, as many as 221 patents have been filed. It included 163 Indian Patents and 63 international patent applications.

So far, 1,100 patents are registered IPs. including 900 Indian and 200 internationals.

Since its inception the institute has filed about 2,550 IP applications, including patents, in India and abroad. This includes 1,800 patents in the country and 750 abroad. The institute filed its first patent in 1975.

Institute director V. Kamakoti lauded the faculty and researchers and said the office od industrial consultancy and sponsored research (ICSR) had put together a comprehensive programme that enabled the institute to file a record number of Patents.

More intellectual property is being generated in domains such as wireless networks, advanced materials, robotics, additive manufacturing technology, engine advancements, assistive devices, advanced sensor applications, clean energy, aerospace applications, polymer materials and thin films, catalysts, and biomedical applications.

ICSR dean Manu Santhanam said at the institute investors could access existing patent information through an online AI-based patent search tool. The facility helped the inventors to quickly evaluate the invention and improve their ideas and claims.

According to Ravindra Gettu, former dean of ICSR the institute focused on clarifying, simplifying and demystifying IP filing. It also offers support for quick filing and follow up besides facilitating technology transfer and monetisation of IP.

IIT Madras Patents data