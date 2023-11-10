IIT-Madras’ Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering portal offers free resources 

November 10, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras’ (IIT-M) NPTEL-GATE portal will provide free resources for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) preparation.

The portal, gate.nptel.ac.in, is an initiative by the IITs and the Indian Institute of Science and will offer video solutions, tips, tricks, and content mapped to GATE syllabus. So far, the portal has received over 50,700 registrations for participation in mock tests with questions from 2007-2022. Amadeus Labs, Bengaluru, is sponsoring the portal.

The national-level exam assesses a candidate’s comprehension in engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities. In 2023, 7 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which around a lakh qualified.

Andrew Thangaraj, NPTEL-IIT-M coordinator, said aspirants benefit from the portal that democratised access to high-quality content. In the portal, aspirants can access 115 mock tests in engineering subjects, such as electrical, mechanical, civil, electronics, and communications, besides physics and chemistry.

Since October 15, when the current semester commenced, 19 mock tests have been completed in seven subjects, including biotechnology. A total of 3,975 students have participated in 521 phase I sessions and 3,321 students in 367 phase II sessions. Currently phase III live sessions are on.

