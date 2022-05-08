IIT Madras gets ₹10.5 crore in scholarship fund

Power Grid Corporation to support women students

Power Grid Corporation of India has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to create a scholarship fund.

The two institutions signed an agreement on Saturday. Under it, Power Grid Corporation would support the economically weaker students through a fund of ₹10.5 crore. It is the highest single contribution the institute has received in the financial year 2021-22, institute officials said.

The merit-cum-means scholarship would cover the tuition fee. It will help women students pursue the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programmes.

V.K. Singh, director (personnel), Power Grid Corporation, said the scholarship was one of the most direct ways to give back to the community. Institute dean (alumni and corporate relations) Mahesh Panchagnula was one of the signatories of the agreement.