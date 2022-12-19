  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

IIT-Madras gets $1 million to study AI

Grant expected to bring together people from various disciplines to find solutions concerns while using AI

December 19, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
It is essential to establish responsible guidelines to ensure fair, ethical and safe usage of AI-based solutions, says B. Ravindran, head of the centre.

It is essential to establish responsible guidelines to ensure fair, ethical and safe usage of AI-based solutions, says B. Ravindran, head of the centre.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has received a grant of $1 million to set up a new multidisciplinary centre for research and development on responsible artificial intelligence.

The Centre for Responsible AI is under the aegis of the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC-DSAI). Head of the centre B. Ravindran said the grant would help to bring in people from various disciplines to find solutions to ethical and technological concerns while using AI.

With the government proposing to use AI for its services there are concerns that must be addressed before it can be implemented. The concerns range from ethical and fair use of AI, framing policies and ensuring that the technology is fool-proof.

“This centre is a first of its kind initiative in India that aims to bring together technologists, sociologists, policy and legal experts from academia, industry and the government to study all aspects of this domain called Responsible AI,” he said.

“It is essential to establish responsible guidelines to ensure fair, ethical and safe usage of AI-based solutions. There is a need to develop technology that is understandable to the end users, providing strong safety and performance guarantees, and to raise awareness of the impact of the technology on society,” he said, thanking Google for its partnership.

Related Topics

higher education / science and technology / agricultural research and technology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.