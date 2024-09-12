GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT-Madras, Ford to train young drivers on road safety

Students from 240 schools in the State will learn about road safety from master trainers

Updated - September 12, 2024 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is committed to drive social change through various initiatives, says Institute director V. Kamakoti

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is committed to drive social change through various initiatives, says Institute director V. Kamakoti | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Centre of Excellence for Road Safety at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has partnered with Ford to train young drivers.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding on August 30, under which students from 240 schools in the State will learn about road safety from master trainers. The initiative is based on Ministry of Road Transport and Highways data on road accidents in India in 2022, according to which 42,878 of the 1,68,491 accident victims were under 25 years of age. 

The trained persons will further impart training in their schools and traffic jurisdictions. Teachers, traffic wardens and traffic police personnel will undergo capacity building training sessions. IIT-M director V. Kamakoti said the institute was committed to drive social change through various initiatives.

Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Head of CoERS said, “The initiative, in collaboration with Ford, will facilitate equipping the young minds, who are the future drivers, with essential skills and behavioural change required for them to be a responsible road user.” 

Sreenivasan Janakiraman, CSR Head of Ford, said the focus was on empowering educators to foster a culture of road safety, ensuring that students and young riders are equipped with knowledge and skills.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:51 pm IST

