IIT-Madras faculty honoured

The award recognises development of a software system that has significantly impacted programming language research, implementation and tools, and is reflected in the widespread adoption of the system

October 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
K.C. Sivaramakrishnan, who won the award, is an adjunct professor in the Computer Science and Engineering department of IIT-M. 

K.C. Sivaramakrishnan, who won the award, is an adjunct professor in the Computer Science and Engineering department of IIT-M.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A faculty of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has won the ‘Sigplan’ programming languages software award.  

It recognises development of a software system that has significantly impacted programming language research, implementation and tools, and is reflected in the widespread adoption of the system. 

K.C. Sivaramakrishnan, who won the award instituted by ACM Special Interest Group on programming languages, is an adjunct professor in the institute’s Computer Science and Engineering department. He works on building robust, secure and scalable systems using programming language technology. 

Mr. Sivaramakrishnan said, “The award is a testament to the importance of open-source software development.” The project’s core developers belonged to France, the United Kingdom, India and Japan spanning multiple institutions in academia and industry, he said.  

The researcher’s work focuses on designing better ways to write programmes for modern multicore processors and distributed systems. Correctness, efficiency and maintainability of such programmes are part of large software projects, according to an institute release. 

