Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras faculty honoured

The International Institute of Acoustics and Vibration has awarded the Distinguished Fellowship Award to R.I. Sujith, professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He is the first Indian to be awarded the fellowship.

Greater visibility

An alumnus of IIT Madras and D. Srinivasan Chair professor in the department, Prof. Sujith said the fellowship would give his group greater recognition and visibility. He has authored a book on Thermoacoustic Instability and has over 360 technical publications, including 186 journal publications besides 12 patents.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2021 1:20:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/iit-madras-faculty-honoured/article37332259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY