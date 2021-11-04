IIT Madras faculty honoured

The International Institute of Acoustics and Vibration has awarded the Distinguished Fellowship Award to R.I. Sujith, professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He is the first Indian to be awarded the fellowship.

Greater visibility

An alumnus of IIT Madras and D. Srinivasan Chair professor in the department, Prof. Sujith said the fellowship would give his group greater recognition and visibility. He has authored a book on Thermoacoustic Instability and has over 360 technical publications, including 186 journal publications besides 12 patents.