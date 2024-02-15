ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Madras faculty elected to National Academy of Engineering

February 15, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI 

He is the 23rd foreign member from India to be elected to the academy

The Hindu Bureau

T. Pradeep, a faculty of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering, US. He is the 23rd foreign member from India to be elected to the academy. 

Mr. Pradeep was elected for his contributions to cluster chemistry and the discovery and implementation of affordable drinking water solutions and will be formally inducted during the NAE’s annual meeting on September 29. 

NAE is an independent institution providing engineering leadership and has over 2,000 peer-elected members, including senior professionals in business, academia and the government. Mr. Pradeep, a professor in the Department of Chemistry at the institute said, “I am humbled by this recognition, which is a result of the hard work of my team. I could reach this far only because of the tremendous support from my institution and my nation. This fellowship once again reaffirms my belief in the interdisciplinary nature of science.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US