IIT Madras convocation held virtually

This year saw the highest number of Ph.Ds awarded in an academic year.

The 57th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras was held online with 2,346 degrees, including 353 Ph.Ds, being awarded.

Pawan Goenka, chairman, Board of Governors of the Institute, said the students were graduating from an institution that had been ranked first for five consecutive years which reflected “the collective commitment of our faculty, administration, staff and students.” He urged the graduands to renew their zeal to work towards the vision of a modern India as was envisaged when the IITs were established post-Independence.

Institute director Bhaskat Ramamurhi awarded the degrees virtually. This year saw the highest number of Ph.Ds awarded in an academic year. The director said the institute’s research acumen grew in the last five years. “We filed for 191 patents during the year of which 62 are international filings, and were granted 58,” he said.

The President of India Prize for the highest CGPA in B.Tech and Dual Degree and the Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya Memorial Prize For the highest CGPA in B.Tech went to Rajat Vadiraj Dwaraknath. The Sri V Srinivasan Memorial Prize For the highest CGPA in Dual Degree went to Alfred Festus Davidson.

Arvind Pujari won the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Prize for the best all round proficiency in curricular and extra-curricular activities in B.Tech. The Governor’s Prize for the best all round proficiency in curricular and extra- curricular activities in B.Tech and Dual Degree went to Hari Ramachandran.

Nobel laureate and Chancellor’s chair of Theoretical Physics at the University of California David J Gross addressed the convocation held on Sunday evening.