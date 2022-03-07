IIT Madras chosen for project to assess gender climate on campuses

DST project aims to improve involvement of women in STEM

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has been chosen for a pilot project to implement a method to evaluate and assess gender climate.

It is among the 30 institutions chosen from across the country for the pilot project, an initiative of the Department of Science and Technology to advance women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

The DST has partnered with British educational institutions to develop GATI (Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions Initiative) to evolve tangible and positive changes to improve gender ratios in educational institutions.

An India-specific gender equity charter has been developed already. Pratibha Jolly, former Principal, Miranda House, Delhi, and her team have developed an evaluation and assessment method of institutional gender climate.

The ultimate aim is developing the country’s first National Assessment and Accreditation Model for Science and Technology institutions based on gender-sensitive practices.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the institute would fully support GATI as “DST’s initiatives are aligned with the overarching objectives of IIT Madras.”

GATI self-assessment team’s (GSAT) nodal officer in the institute is Preeti Aghalayam, a Department of Chemical Engineering faculty. There are four other members, including two faculty. One of the institute’s initiative is “Women Leading IIT Madras” (WIL) with the aim of encouraging and empowering women employees and students.