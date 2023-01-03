IIT-Madras centre to work on advanced defence technologies

January 03, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The research centre of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will include expert scientists from the DRDO and the institute’s academics from various disciplines to conduct cutting-edge research to develop advanced defence technologies.

The DRDO Industry Academia-Ramanujan Centre of Excellence (DIA-RCoE) is aimed at contributing to the country’s self-reliance in the defence sector.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the centre would collaborate with the industry, the academia and the DRDO to develop “Aatmanirbhar technologies for the critical needs of our country. Specifically, this will provide a first-of-its-kind opportunity for start-ups and MSMEs to participate in this critical nation-building activity.”

Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), said the institute would develop core competencies in research areas, identified together with the DRDO, to support its future programmes.

O.R. Nandagopan, recently appointed as the director of the centre, said the DRDO attached high priority to developing futuristic technologies and systems for defence through the academia and the industry.

DRDO scientists with expertise would associate themselves with the academic faculties and researchers, IIT Madras officials said.