IIT-Madras, Capgemini to hold contest for diploma students

19 July 2021 22:52 IST

Two teams that come up with best winning ideas will receive mentorship support and prize money

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and Capgemini, a multinational IT company, are hosting a contest “Engineering Technologies” for students of polytechnics in the State.

The Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CSIE) that focuses on teaching and research related to social enterprise is coordinating the contest. Participants must submit their ideas for the online contest by August 21.

The organisers are looking for ideas that will enhance livelihood among farmers and artisan communities and create more employment opportunities.

The teams that come up with the two best innovative ideas will receive ₹50,000 each and receive mentorship support from the CSIE and IIT-Madras faculty to develop it to prototype stage.

CSIE project coordinator R. Nagarajan said the alumni-driven initiative CSIE@IITM “focuses on promoting social and entrepreneurship through various incentives and activities. IDEA SPARK, in particular, has been successful over the years in motivating college students to ideate and innovate in this context,” he said.

Polytechnic students of second and third year can participate in the contest. Each group may have a maximum of four students. There is no restriction on the number of groups and ideas an institution can send. Ideas related to IoT, IT and AI will not be accepted.

All participants will receive a certificate. Registration forms are available at CSIE’s website http://csie.iitm.ac.in

For details, email subaramesh.9@gmail.com