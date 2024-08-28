IIT Madras BS Data Science students to study a year in IIT Ropar

CHENNAI

The Indian Institutes of Technology Madras and Ropar have signed an agreement to enable students of BS Data Science and Application from IIT Madras to undergo a year of study in IIT Ropar.

The students will take courses on campus in the final year at Ropar and create a pathway to MS admission. Students with high CGPA are exempt from the mandatory GATE exam for admission to masters programmes in IIT Ropar.

On Wednesday, IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti and IIT Ropar director Rajeev Ahuja exchanged a memorandum of agreement, permitting IIT-M’s BS degree students to apply for research programmes offered by IIT Ropar in the summer and pursue projects and internships under IIT Ropar faculty.

Mr. Kamakoti said currently 30,000 candidates are enrolled in BS Data Science which is being offered with multiple exit options, allowing them to opt for a diploma or a three-year or four-year degree programme. “Many of them want to do a diploma. Some of them are doing it as a dual degree,” Mr. Kamakoti said.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria may complete their degree requirements by taking courses at the Ropar campus. Similarly, the Ropar institute has permitted candidates to take courses in data science and programming under the BS programme in IIT Madras.

In the first year, around 50 students may take courses on Ropar campus. “We want the BS students to experience the IIT culture,” Mr. Kamakoti said.

Mr. Ahuja said such partnerships were common in western countries but between an older IIT and a younger institute, this was the first. IIT Ropar has agreements with the Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, to offer a Master’s programme in Data Science and Management. IIT Ropar had an agreement with its sister institute in Mandi under which each of the institute enrolls 15 students for Ph D and each student has two supervisors – one from each institute.