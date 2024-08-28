GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT Madras BS Data Science students to study a year in IIT Ropar

IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti and IIT Ropar director Rajeev Ahuja exchange memorandum of agreement, permitting IIT-M’s BS degree students to apply for research programmes offered by IIT Ropar in the summer and pursue projects and internships under IIT Ropar faculty

Published - August 28, 2024 08:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
From left, Pushpendra P. Singh, Dean (R&D), IIT Ropar, Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar and Professor V. Kamakoti, Director IIT Madras, and Professor Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Coordinator, BS Degree, IIT Madras signed an agreement at Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Wednesday.

From left, Pushpendra P. Singh, Dean (R&D), IIT Ropar, Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar and Professor V. Kamakoti, Director IIT Madras, and Professor Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Coordinator, BS Degree, IIT Madras signed an agreement at Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

CHENNAI 

The Indian Institutes of Technology Madras and Ropar have signed an agreement to enable students of BS Data Science and Application from IIT Madras to undergo a year of study in IIT Ropar.

The students will take courses on campus in the final year at Ropar and create a pathway to MS admission. Students with high CGPA are exempt from the mandatory GATE exam for admission to masters programmes in IIT Ropar.

On Wednesday, IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti and IIT Ropar director Rajeev Ahuja exchanged a memorandum of agreement, permitting IIT-M’s BS degree students to apply for research programmes offered by IIT Ropar in the summer and pursue projects and internships under IIT Ropar faculty.

Mr. Kamakoti said currently 30,000 candidates are enrolled in BS Data Science which is being offered with multiple exit options, allowing them to opt for a diploma or a three-year or four-year degree programme. “Many of them want to do a diploma. Some of them are doing it as a dual degree,” Mr. Kamakoti said.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria may complete their degree requirements by taking courses at the Ropar campus. Similarly, the Ropar institute has permitted candidates to take courses in data science and programming under the BS programme in IIT Madras.

In the first year, around 50 students may take courses on Ropar campus. “We want the BS students to experience the IIT culture,” Mr. Kamakoti said.

Mr. Ahuja said such partnerships were common in western countries but between an older IIT and a younger institute, this was the first. IIT Ropar has agreements with the Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, to offer a Master’s programme in Data Science and Management. IIT Ropar had an agreement with its sister institute in Mandi under which each of the institute enrolls 15 students for Ph D and each student has two supervisors – one from each institute.

Related Topics

higher education / engineering colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.