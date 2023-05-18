IIT-Madras, Birmingham University to offer joint PG degree in Data Science, AI

May 18, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the University of Birmingham will jointly offer Masters programme in data science and artificial intelligence.

This is the first such education partnership between an IIT and a U.K. Russel group university, according to the institute. Students will study in Birmingham and Chennai campuses and receive a single degree awarded by both institutions. Students will conduct a substantial research project. Applications may be downloaded at https://ge.iitm.ac.in/birmingham/. June 11 is the last date to apply.

Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Birmingham, said the research-informed teaching would put students at the forefront of the rapidly evolving fields such as data science and AI.

Students are given two options: they may either spend five months in the U.K. and then return to the Institute to complete the programme and conduct a research project in IIT-M. Alternately they may stay in the U.K. for a year, complete the programme in Birmingham with a research project. The coursework would, however, commence in IIT Madras.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the institute looked forward to a fruitful association with the university. Students with a bachelor’s degree in Science and Engineering with over 60% marks may apply.

Students with a score of over 75% marks in English in Class 12 in CBSE/CISCE/West Bengal board and over 80% in English from other Indian State boards are exempt from submitting a TOEFL/IELTS/PTE test scores but mandatory if the medium of instruction in UG is not English. The test scores must be provided while enrolling for the programme.