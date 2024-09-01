ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Madras appoints head for research park, incubation cell

Published - September 01, 2024 04:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Move follows retirement of Ashok Jhunjhunwala

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Technology Madras. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

IIT Madras director and chairman of the research park V. Kamakoti, has nominated Radhakrishna G Pillai of the Department of Civil Engineering, as Professor-in-Charge of the research park for a period of five years with effect from Sept 1, in addition to his current responsibilities. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, president of IIT Madras Research Park since its inception, has been relieved from the post.

Mohanasankar S, a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, has been appointed as Professor-in-Charge of the institute’s incubation cell (IITM IC) and the rural technology and business incubator (IITM RTBI) for a period of five years, with effect from Sept 1, in addition to his current responsibilities.

