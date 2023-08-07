HamberMenu
IIT Madras announces JAM 2024 schedule

Joint Admission Test for Masters programmes to be held on Feb 11, 2024

August 07, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) will open the application window in the first week of September for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2024. 

JAM 2024 is a computer-based test to be held in over 100 cities in the country in seven subjects — biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematics, mathematical statistics and physics.  

Candidates may apply through https://jam.iitm.ac.in.  

All those who have completed an undergraduate degree or are currently in the final year of undergraduate programmes may apply. There is no age restriction. Foreign nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply, subject to the policy of the admitting institute. 

Registrations open on September 5 and close on October 13. The test will be held on February 11, 2024. 

Candidates in the merit list will be eligible for admission in about 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes in IITs and over 2,000 seats in the Indian Institute of Science and National Institutes of Technology, the IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through CCMN. 

The scores will be used for admission to MSc. MSc (Tech), MSc – M.Tech Dual degree, MS Research, Joint MSc-PhD and MSc PhD Dual degree in various institutes. JAM 2024 scores are valid for a year only. For admission to the academic year 2024-25, candidates must appear for JAM 2024. More details are available on the institute website, a release added. 

