IIT Madras announces IPL contest for data science enthusiasts 

March 31, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has announced a contest for data science enthusiasts. They are invited to analyse data for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches and develop models using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.  

“Cricket and coding” is a data science contest in which participants must develop an efficient model on IPL matches that begin on Friday. 

IIT Madras’ BS Data Science and Applications Degree and the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) have launched the contest. Participants may register till April 13 at https://study.iitm.ac.in/ipl-contest 

A person with elementary coding knowledge and an interest in data science may compete. Non-coders may also participate in the non-competitive “guess the score” event which does not require writing a code and is open to all non-programmers. 

Andrew Thanaraj, professor-in-charge of BS in Data Science and Applications and NPTEL at the institute, said the contest would provide data science learners an opportunity to apply their analytics skills to an existing domain.

Participants would be provided a data set of various aspects of past IPL matches such as player performance, team performance and match results. Contestants must use the data to generate predictions on Power Play scores by teams for the upcoming IPL matches.

Points will be provided based on the difference between the predicted and actual scores. Winners will be recognised with prizes at the annual techno-cultural event of the BS programme – Paradox ’23. 

