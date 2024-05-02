IIT-Madras announces admission for BS Data Science and application programme

May 02, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras - BS Degree in Data Science and Applications has enabled over 2,500 students get jobs or promotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an institute release, over 850 students have been admitted to Masters and Ph D programmes at universities such as Cornell University and the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States of America, and Aalto University of Finland. Some students switched streams from their primary domain to computer science or data science.

The degree was launched in June 2020 and currently over 27,000 students from across the country are enrolled. Admission does not require students to take the JEE. Students are taught online and they take the examinations in the physical mode at 150 centres spread across the country and abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for the May 2024 batch will close on May 26. Interested candidates may apply through the website https://study.iitm.ac.in/ds/

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the institute hoped to introduce more such programmes to reach all sections of society. Women students with an annual family income of less than Rs. 5 lakh and male students with an annual family income of Rs. 1 lakh are exempted from paying tuition fee. The scholarship for such students is supported through the CSR initiatives of several companies besides private donors and government scholarship schemes.

The release said 3,645 students have availed themselves of the benefit. The academic excellence awards for those who have completed the diploma level for 2023 were also announced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.