IIT-Madras and Birmingham varsity launch joint PG programme

Degree in sustainable energy systems includes study in the U.K. and India and joint degree from both institutions

Updated - May 11, 2024 12:34 am IST

Published - May 11, 2024 12:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

CHENNAI 

The University of Birmingham and the Indian Institute of Technology- Madras have launched a joint master’s programme in sustainable energy systems. Applications for the course are available at https://ge.iitm.ac.in/uob/sustainable-energy-systems/ and offer letters will be sent out from June 26. 

The students will study in Chennai and Birmingham, and the degree will be jointly awarded by both institutions. Students will also conduct projects with internationally recognised groups. Last year, the two institutions launched a joint master’s programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. 

The University of Birmingham developed the United Kingdom’s first publicly accessible hydrogen refueling station and boat. The Birmingham Energy Institute was the first to provide greater cohesion and identity for multidisciplinary energy research within a U.K. university. 

The programme begins with students starting their course work at IIT-Madras and completing a short industrial placement. They may also opt to study in the U.K. for a year, conduct a research project in Birmingham or study in the U.K. for six months, return to IIT-M to complete the programme and conduct a research project at the institute. 

Adam Tickell, vice-chancellor and principal of the university said successful applicants will learn fundamental principles of sustainable energy systems, giving them a unique professional perspective to help them make a valuable career contribution to fight against climate change.  

Apart from learning energy systems and technologies to build a sustainable future, students will also learn about the fundamental principles behind the current energy systems, including fuel cells and hydrogen, energy storage, solar and nuclear energy.  

 

Related Topics

higher education / engineering colleges / Sustainability

