IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University to jointly host Kashi Tamil Sangamam

The initiative will bring to light the academic, economic, social and cultural relations between Varanasi and T.N.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 25, 2022 18:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The invitees for Kashi Tamil Sangamam include people from the fields of art, literature, spirituality and education. Photo: file | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras along with the Banaras Hindu University will serve as knowledge partners for Kashi Tamil Sangamam, an initiative to bring to light the academic, economic, social and cultural relations between Varanasi and the State.

The event will be held from November 16 to December 20, in which around 3,000 people from Tamil Nadu, belonging to 12 different clusters, will participate on invitation.

The invitees include people from the fields of art, literature, spirituality and education. As part of the tour, the invitees will attend academic sessions and also visit places in and around Varanasi and Ayodhya besides being taken on a cruise on the Ganga.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire tour is free of cost and those interested may register at https://kashitamil.iitm.ac.in. Further details are available at the institute website.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education
culture (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app