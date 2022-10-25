IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University to jointly host Kashi Tamil Sangamam

The invitees for Kashi Tamil Sangamam include people from the fields of art, literature, spirituality and education. Photo: file | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras along with the Banaras Hindu University will serve as knowledge partners for Kashi Tamil Sangamam, an initiative to bring to light the academic, economic, social and cultural relations between Varanasi and the State.

The event will be held from November 16 to December 20, in which around 3,000 people from Tamil Nadu, belonging to 12 different clusters, will participate on invitation.

The invitees include people from the fields of art, literature, spirituality and education. As part of the tour, the invitees will attend academic sessions and also visit places in and around Varanasi and Ayodhya besides being taken on a cruise on the Ganga.

The entire tour is free of cost and those interested may register at https://kashitamil.iitm.ac.in. Further details are available at the institute website.