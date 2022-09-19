IIT-Madras alumni to build students’ skills for social impact

The IIT Madras Alumni Association has partnered with eGovernments Foundation in a unique model of alumni volunteering and engagement for social impact.

The organisations propose to conduct hackathons to crowdsource new ideas and innovations that could later become features on DIGIT platform. Alumni association president Krishnan Narayanan said: “Through Mission 5000 Ignited Minds we will facilitate the services of 10% of IIT Madras’ alumni, who will join forces with eGovernments Foundation as committed volunteers. We look forward to brainstorming with our partners at the eGovernments Foundation to construct state-of-the-art solutions that will drive superior urban governance and improved standard of living for citizens.”

The aim of the collaboration, cemented through an agreement signed by both organisations in Bengaluru on Saturday, is to empower, support and advance eGovernments Foundation’s open-source platform of digital infrastructure for governance, impact and transformation (DIGIT).

According to Manish Srivastava, CTO, eGovernments Foundation: “The foundation is co-creating open-source Digital Public Goods to accelerate achievement of sustainable development goals at speed and scale. The partnership will drive superior urban governance and improved standard of living for citizens.”