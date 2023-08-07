IIT Madras alumni and faculty pen books, sale proceeds to be used for cause of science

August 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A faculty member and alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) has authored a book on ideas about what leading research and educational institutions should do for the country on its centenary of Independence.

Empowering India-Ideas for Action by Scientists and Engineers is written by T. Pradeep, professor in the Department of Chemistry and Krishnan Narayanan, President of the IIT Madras Alumni Association and itihaasa Research and Digital. The book has been published by the Indian Academy of Sciences and is part of IITMAA’s thought leadership activities.

More than 100 scientists, including 40 alumni from the institute, have shared their inputs for the book. The proceeds from the sale of the book will be contributed to the cause of science through the academy.

Another book Mann ki Baat – Inspiring transformational capacity of a nation and its people, authored by Institute director V. Kamakoti, K.S. Venkatraghavan, Mr. Narayanan and V.R. Muraleedharan, a professor in the institute’s Humanities and Social Sciences department, was released at an event in New Delhi recently by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Prof. Kamakoti said the authors leveraged policy advocacy and complex living systems framework to analyse Maan ki baat and show how it had inspired the nation and created transformational capacity in science and technology ecosystem in the country, especially in the areas of research, innovation and entrepreneurship. “As part of our research, we developed a large language model based on MKB chatbox,” he said.

Prof. Pradeep said in his book 30 recommendations spread across seven specific areas were made. “If they are incorporated in our planning and policies, we are sure that India will be at its rightful place in 2047.”