IIT Madras allows BS Data Science students to take courses at IIT Palakkad

Students of BS (Data Science and Applications) at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras can take courses at IIT Palakkad if they fulfil the eligibility criteria.

The two institutions signed a memorandum of agreement on Thursday, launching a collaborative initiative to enhance opportunities for students through shared resources, research internships and immersive summer programmes.

IIT Palakkad director A. Seshadri Sekhar said the institute welcomed exceptional students of IIT Madras BS in Data Science programme to credit courses in person and take up internship. IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti said the initiative was a significant step towards providing quality education to every deserving student in the country.

The advantages include transferring credits from courses taken at IIT Palakkad; students from IIT Palakkad can enroll for the IIT Madras BS programme; and the students will have internship opportunities.

IIT Madras has been collaborating with other institutions in India to provide in-person learning opportunities for final year students in the BS programme. IIT Gandhinagar, IIIT Hyderabad and the Chennai Mathematical Institute have made their campus courses available to eligible students from IIT Madras BS Data Science degree programme, according to a release from the institute.

