 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT Madras allows BS Data Science students to take courses at IIT Palakkad

Students will benefit from in-person courses and internships

Published - November 16, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Students of BS (Data Science and Applications) at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras can take courses at IIT Palakkad if they fulfil the eligibility criteria.  

The two institutions signed a memorandum of agreement on Thursday, launching a collaborative initiative to enhance opportunities for students through shared resources, research internships and immersive summer programmes.

IIT Palakkad director A. Seshadri Sekhar said the institute welcomed exceptional students of IIT Madras BS in Data Science programme to credit courses in person and take up internship. IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti said the initiative was a significant step towards providing quality education to every deserving student in the country. 

The advantages include transferring credits from courses taken at IIT Palakkad; students from IIT Palakkad can enroll for the IIT Madras BS programme; and the students will have internship opportunities. 

IIT Madras has been collaborating with other institutions in India to provide in-person learning opportunities for final year students in the BS programme. IIT Gandhinagar, IIIT Hyderabad and the Chennai Mathematical Institute have made their campus courses available to eligible students from IIT Madras BS Data Science degree programme, according to a release from the institute.  

Published - November 16, 2024 01:01 am IST

Related Topics

higher education / engineering colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.