IIT-Madras allocates two seats under sports quota in each UG programme this year

Half the seats reserved under the category is for women sportspersons

Published - June 13, 2024 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Admission under the Sports Excellence in Admission will be through a separate portal operated by the institute since June 11 and not through joint seat allocation authority. 

Admission under the Sports Excellence in Admission will be through a separate portal operated by the institute since June 11 and not through joint seat allocation authority.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will offer two supernumerary seats for sports excellence from this academic year in each undergraduate programme for Indian nationals. One seat is reserved for girl students. The first IIT to offer seats under sports quota, the institute has uploaded more details at https://jeeadv.iitm.ac.in/sea. 

Admission under the Sports Excellence in Admission (SEA) will be through a separate portal operated by the institute since June 11 and not through joint seat allocation authority (JoSSA). 

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the sports quota would ensure presence of youth who have imbibed qualities such as disciplined life, mental maturity to handle success and failure and ability to transform failures to success with perseverance and hard work. “They will be role models for other students,” he said.

Candidates who have secured a position in the common rank list or category wise rank list in JEE (Advanced) 2024 and have won at least one medal in any national/international-level sports competition in the last four years may apply.

The institute will prepare a separate rank list based on the total score obtained by the candidates based on their performance in a specific list of sports. Seat allotment will be based on the list.

