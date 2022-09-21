IIT Madras, Accenture to conduct research in future technologies

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Accenture have established a centre of excellence for collaborative research in autonomous robotics systems, industrial internet of things, digital twin systems and advanced automotive technologies such as electric mobility services.

The centre will work as an incubator and identify disruptive early-stage startups to drive innovation and research and develop intellectual properties.

Mahesh Zurole, senior managing director, lead-advanced technology centres in India, Accenture, said advanced digital technologies can help enterprises drive new levels of productivity, competitiveness and sustainable growth. Industry-academia partnerships are crucial to develop solutions and talents for the future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Raghavan Iyer, senior managing director, innovation lead – Integrated Global Services, Accenture Technology, with the collaboration they looked forward “to working with some of the brightest talent in technology to create powerful and purposeful solutions that can drive impact.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the new centre not only aligned with the institute’s interests and objectives but also brought intellectual and practical skills necessary for student researchers for future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education
research
engineering
technology (general)
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app