IIT-M Zanzibar campus to offer M.Tech in ocean structures

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras, Zanzibar campus, has launched an M.Tech programme in ocean structures for the academic year 2024-25. The course, with a curriculum tailored to meet industry requirements in oil and gas and maritime sector, is open to candidates of all nationalities.

The two-year programme is offered in two streams – offshore and ship structures; and port harbour and coastal structures. Candidates may select the stream based on their CGPA at the end of the first semester.

Candidates with a four-year undergraduate degree in civil engineering with a minimum of 60% marks may apply. Applications may be made at admissions.ge.iitm.ac.in/iitmz-mtechos by June 20.

Preeti Aghalayam, dean of school of engineering and science and director-in-charge of Zanzibar campus, said blue economy is a priority area and engineering programmes that yield skilled human resources in the domain of blue economy are an urgent need.

S. Nallayarasu, Head, Department of Ocean Engineering in IIT-Madras, said the programme would offer new career opportunities for graduate engineers in ocean engineering, including niche areas such as offshore industry, port and harbour development in the region.

The first, second and fourth semesters will be at IIT-M, Zanzibar campus, and the third semester will be at IIT-Madras campus in India.

Marks obtained in the UG will be given 50% weightage and screening test and interview will carry 50% weightage. A personal interview will be conducted for students who qualify in the screening test, both of which will be online. The screening test will be held on June 30 and admission letters will be issued July 15.