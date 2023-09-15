HamberMenu
IIT-M to work with State government on green hydrogen initiative

September 15, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) and the IIT-M Research Park will work with industries and research institutes on industrial research and development needs, skill development, creating incubators, testing and validation standards and policy advocacy in the green hydrogen sector.

The project is part of the hydrogen valley innovation cluster in Tamil Nadu (HVIC-TN) initiative, comprising 30 companies working in the hydrogen sector, including IITMRP, Guidance Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation besides a few consulates. The aim is to make HVIC-TN the hub of industrial R&D requirements to bring green hydrogen at an economical price and scale.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held at the institute recently, Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa said the State government would work with the institute on HVIC. The HVIC-TN would cater to the State’s needs of green hydrogen ambitions by providing technological solutions, support on research and development, skill development, infrastructure building, techno-economic feasibility and policy or regulatory recommendations. 

