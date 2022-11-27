IIT-M to roll out certification programme in electronics for T.N. govt. school students

November 27, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

It will be made available for those studying in Classes 9,10, 11 and 12

Sangeetha Kandavel

The aim is to teach electronics to over one lakh students a year, says IIT-M Director Kamakoti.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) will soon be rolling out a certification programme in electronics for government school students across Tamil Nadu. This new initiative aims to enhance electronics knowledge and skills of students at a young age and will be made available for those studying in Classes 9,10, 11 and 12. Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said, “We are designing electronic kits within IIT-Madras for this. We have a set of experiments which the students have to do. We will send teams to evaluate if they have done the experiments correctly and give them a certificate.” The students would have to spend an average of 10 hours for the programme.

Tamil Nadu School Education Department will identify 250 schools for this initiative. “We intend to begin this from January 2023. The aim is to teach electronics to over one lakh students a year,” Mr. Kamakoti said. Ahead of this initiative, school teachers will also be provided training.

To a query on how this initiative would be funded and how much it would cost, the Director said, “We haven’t made any estimate yet. We will do this through our CSR funds. Our primary focus is to ensure that everyone is given a chance to study.”

Under the ‘Anaivarukkum IIT-M’ (IIT-Madras for everyone), the institution would offer a four year BS degree in Electronic System Design Manufacturing.

“Electronic System Design Manufacturing is growing in India and we need a large talent pool. The idea behind the initiative for the school students and the BS degree is to create human capacity in the coming years for this market,” Mr. Kamakoti noted.

