IIT-M to offer diplomas in Programming and Data Science

Anyone with two years’ UG education are eligible to apply

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched two diploma programmes in Programming and Data Science.

Structured to enable learners to build fundamentals and hone their skill through hands-on training, it is open to everyone who have completed at least two years of their undergraduate education in any discipline through any mode.

Candidates may apply by November 15 through the portal https://diploma.iitm.ac.in for the qualifier exam, scheduled to be held on December 12. Candidates will have to appear in person at the exam centre in the applicant’s city of choice.

Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), who launched the portal for the diploma on Monday, said the course would reach a diverse set of learners passionate about building a career in programming and data science. To complete the diploma, a candidate must complete eight courses, which will be delivered online. The course can be completed in eight months.

Candidates may pay the fee only for the number of courses they register in a term. The Institute is also offering course fee waivers up to 75% based on the socio-economic background of the applicants. There will be live sessions with course instructors besides in-person quizzes and end-term exams to evaluate learners.

Institute Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said the convenience of online learning combined with in-person assessments made the programme flexible while retaining the academic rigour.