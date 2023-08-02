IIT-M to hold meet on India’s future in electronics and computers

August 02, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras will conduct a symposium on future of India’s electronics and computers on Sunday.

The one-day digital India RISC-V (reduced instruction set computer) symposium to be held at IIT M Research Park in Taramani is for students keen to work in companies that design cutting-edge processors based on RISC-V fifth generation design, which enables processor design innovation through open standard collaboration.

Registration and participation are free. Those interested may register at https://pravartak.org.in/dirv_tech_confluence_registration

Union Minister of State in Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology and Skill development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar and IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, who designed the country’s first indigenous microprocess Shakti, will address students besides academicians and experts.

