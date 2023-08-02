HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-M to hold meet on India’s future in electronics and computers

Programme will be held on Sunday

August 02, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The one-day digital India Reduced Instruction Set Computer symposium will be held at IIT M Research Park in Taramani

The one-day digital India Reduced Instruction Set Computer symposium will be held at IIT M Research Park in Taramani

 The Indian Institute of Technology Madras will conduct a symposium on future of India’s electronics and computers on Sunday.

The one-day digital India RISC-V (reduced instruction set computer) symposium to be held at IIT M Research Park in Taramani is for students keen to work in companies that design cutting-edge processors based on RISC-V fifth generation design, which enables processor design innovation through open standard collaboration.  

Registration and participation are free. Those interested may register at https://pravartak.org.in/dirv_tech_confluence_registration  

Union Minister of State in Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology and Skill development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar and IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, who designed the country’s first indigenous microprocess Shakti, will address students besides academicians and experts. 

  

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.