IIT-M to conduct cricket hackathon

Participants will be given data on past T20 matches to make prediction

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras is organising a cricket hackathon for students, professionals and data science enthusiasts.

Interested persons may participate either individually or as a team of maximum four persons. There is no registration fee. Registrations begin on Tuesday at https://

onlinedegree.iitm.ac.

in/contest

Contest updates will be posted on social media, such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

In the contest, being organised by the wing offering B.Sc in Programming on Data Science, participants will be provided data from past T20 matches and they will have to predict the score at the end of six overs in every innings for a set of matches. The contest will run for around 50 innings of the T20 matches.

The results of the score predicted as well as the actual score will be released the day after the match is played.

The participant/team with the lowest error in their prediction over the 50 innings will be declared the overall winner. Top 50 winners in the overall contest will receive cash and certificates and daily winners will receive T-shirts, the institute has announced.

Cricket enthusiasts who are not programmers can participate in the ‘Guess the score’ event, the details of which are available on the website.

Prathap Haridoss, professor-in-charge of the B.Sc programme, said the contest is academically driven to inspire youngsters to explore the field of data science, its applications and aspire for a career in the field.