IIT-M to build global mobility digital infrastructure

April 05, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday launched the Mobility and Intelligent Transportation (MInT) initiative.

MInT is a global initiative to build mobility digital infrastructure and a research and development portfolio. It also aims to create a skilled workforce to develop breakthrough mobility solutions to realise the United Nations’s sustainable development goals.

The institute will bring together industry competitors, government agencies, and academic innovators, and co-create the mobility digital infrastructure to enable holistic system solutions.

Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications Neeraj Mittal launched the initiative virtually.