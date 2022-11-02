IIT-M team develops lightweight monorail for small farms to carry produce

The team conducted trials covering 200 metres at a farm in Karur; it requires only four workers as against 32 in the conventional method of shifting the produce

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 02, 2022 18:50 IST

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have developed a system to carry crops from fields to the collection point. 

The research team conducted continuous trials covering around 200 metres in July 2020 with five loaded trolleys. The team worked with Pothu Vivasayeegal Sangam, a farmers’ body and conducted cableway trials at a farm in Karur. The transportation system is a lightweight monorail system and tested in the farm of the sangam’s president T.V. Siva Subramanian in Nanjaì Thottakurichi village in the district.

Manpower shortage is acute during post-harvest period when people are needed to shift the produce such as sugarcane, banana and paddy.

Shankar Krishnapillai of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, who developed the system, said it was made in local workshops using locally available components and was easy to install. The system can be scaled up to over one km. In future, the trolleys would be powered by a solar-energy charged battery power pack, he said. 

In the traditional method, a small farm employs 32 people daily to carry the produce. The new method requires only four persons. Bruise to fruit crops in the conventional method leads to significant economic loss, Mr. Krishnapillai said.

The system, which is especially useful for farmers cultivating crops along river banks, was established under corporate social responsibility funds from the Cholamandalam Insurance. 

