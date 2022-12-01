IIT-M students get 25 offers in excess of ₹1 crore annual pay package during placements

December 01, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras students received 445 offers at the end of first session on day one of the first phase of placements for 2022-23 in which 25 offers with annual pay packages in excess of ₹1 crore were made.

The placements include pre-placement offers (PPOs) and the figure is the highest ever recorded in the history of IIT Madras placements at the end of Session 1.1. It is around 10% higher than last year’s figure of 407.

Many companies that were earlier recruiting only in the first phase of placements have this year opted to give PPOs also, which are a result of a robust internship programme at IIT Madras. Fifteen overseas offers were received from four companies at the end of session 1.1.

According to details provided by the institute, 1,722 students had registered for placements in the 2022-23 academic year, across different streams of study. The number of companies that have registered for first phase of placements is 331. They will be recruiting for 722 profiles.

Professor V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said: “Placement is the most important festival of IIT Madras. I am sure this year, it will be rewarding both for the recruiters and for the students. In addition, IIT Madras recorded the highest number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year, which is a pointer that the current placement will be very successful.”

The main recruiters of this year include Microsoft, Graviton, Flipkart, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, P&G, Optiver, Morgan Stanley and McKinsey. The public sector companies that are recruiting during the first phase include ONGC and the Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT). The first phase of placements is expected to continue till December 7.

Commenting on this year’s placements, Sathyan Subbiah, Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said: “It is great to see the confidence that companies are placing in IIT Madras trained students even during the relatively challenging economic times.”

T.B. Ramkamal, Student Academic Affairs Secretary, IIT Madras, said: “The return to an in-person mode of placements was well received by both students as well as our recruiters. We hope the new hybrid arrangement will enhance the quality of student-employer interaction and result in higher placements.”