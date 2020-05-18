Tamil Nadu

IIT-M start-up develops wearable to track health parameters

The wrist-based tracker can help in early diagnosis of COVID-19

A start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has come up with a wrist-based tracker that can sense skin temperature, heart rate and SpO2 (oxygen saturation in blood). The continuous tracking mechanism may help in early diagnosis of COVID-19 symptoms.

According to its developers, the blue-tooth enabled tracker can be connected to a mobile phone via an app called Muse Health. The vitals are stored in the phone as well as a remote server. Access to administrators can be provided for centralised monitoring of people in containment areas.

The tracker gets notification from the Arogya Setu app and raise an alert to the users when they enter a COVID-19 containment zone. The tracker also helps detect early hypoxia leading to better management of suspected patients or hard-hit localities. Muse Wearables, which was incubated by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, hopes to bring out the first batch of its products within three weeks.

Head of hardware engineering and chief operating officer of Conzumex Industries, that is operating the brand, K. Prathyusha, said the product would help people monitor health, keep fit and track sleep. “We are aiming to be in the market by June-end,” she said. The wearable is priced around ₹3,500.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 1:02:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/iit-m-start-up-develops-wearable-to-track-health-parameters/article31612830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY