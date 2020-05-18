IIT-M start-up develops wearable to track health parameters

A start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has come up with a wrist-based tracker that can sense skin temperature, heart rate and SpO2 (oxygen saturation in blood). The continuous tracking mechanism may help in early diagnosis of COVID-19 symptoms.

According to its developers, the blue-tooth enabled tracker can be connected to a mobile phone via an app called Muse Health. The vitals are stored in the phone as well as a remote server. Access to administrators can be provided for centralised monitoring of people in containment areas.

The tracker gets notification from the Arogya Setu app and raise an alert to the users when they enter a COVID-19 containment zone. The tracker also helps detect early hypoxia leading to better management of suspected patients or hard-hit localities. Muse Wearables, which was incubated by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, hopes to bring out the first batch of its products within three weeks.

Head of hardware engineering and chief operating officer of Conzumex Industries, that is operating the brand, K. Prathyusha, said the product would help people monitor health, keep fit and track sleep. “We are aiming to be in the market by June-end,” she said. The wearable is priced around ₹3,500.