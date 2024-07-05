GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-M signs MoUs with industry partners for online courses

Published - July 05, 2024 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with industry partners to offer employability-focused programmes on Swayam Plus, an initiative by the Union Education Ministry and the institute.

Twenty-four MoUs were signed with industry partners across multiple sectors to offer online skill courses. Nine MoUs were earlier signed. The courses, conducted in cutting-edge areas, will be available in multiple Indian languages at affordable cost, making them accessible to learners from across the country. 

Swayam Plus was launched in February. So far, 75,000 learners have benefitted from over 165 courses (of which 33 were aligned to the National Credit Framework across multiple sectors such as IT, healthcare, BFSI, and Indian knowledge systems).  

The MoUs cover a range of fields, including social sciences, banking and finance, soft skills, music, management, and food science. The opportunities for internships are also ensured. Institute Director V. Kamakoti said the partnership marked a significant step towards the mission of democratising access to education and empowering learners in the country. “Swayam Plus will also be integrated with academic bank of credits for a smooth credit transfer and accumulation of experience,” he said. 

R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning) and professor in-charge of Swayam Plus, said the programme aims to reach learners from across the nation through diverse and high-quality multilingual content, internships, and even job opportunities.

Related Topics

higher education / online

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.