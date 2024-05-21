IIT-M sets up Ilaiyaraaja centre for music learning and research

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has set up an IIT-M Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Centre for Music Learning and Research on its premises. The foundation stone for the centre was laid by Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and Tripura Governor Indirasena Reddy Nallu on Monday.

V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, said there was a lot of research that goes into understanding music. With advanced technology such as AI being used in music, more research can follow, he said. With this in mind, the institute had approached Mr. Ilayaraaja, Mr. Kamakoti said.

A one-minute video of the centre proposed to be made of bamboo, complete with an amphitheatre, was played.

Later, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and Mr. Kamakoti exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding.

Mr. Ilaiyaraaja recalled his journey to Madras along with his brother as young boys to learn music. He said till date he hadn’t learned music. “In my town there was no one to teach music. If you can make one thirsty he will find a way to quench it. If you have a passion to learn you will achieve great heights. I want you to be involved and join me,” he said.

“An institution such IIT-M, after 200 years of Mozart, should produce 200 Ilayaraajas. Music is as natural as my breath,” Mr. Ilayaraaja said.

“This joint venture was the result of a lot of contemplation. You should go across the world and spread your learnings,” he said.

Spic Macay is holding its 9th international weeklong cultural convention at IIT-M, starting Monday. The inauguration was part of the launch of the event.