GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IIT-M sets up Ilaiyaraaja centre for music learning and research

The centre was launched by Ilaiyaraaja at Spic Macay cultural programme

Published - May 21, 2024 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has set up an IIT-M Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Centre for Music Learning and Research on its premises. The foundation stone for the centre was laid by Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and Tripura Governor Indirasena Reddy Nallu on Monday.

V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, said there was a lot of research that goes into understanding music. With advanced technology such as AI being used in music, more research can follow, he said. With this in mind, the institute had approached Mr. Ilayaraaja, Mr. Kamakoti said. 

A one-minute video of the centre proposed to be made of bamboo, complete with an amphitheatre, was played. 

Later, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and Mr. Kamakoti exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding. 

Mr. Ilaiyaraaja recalled his journey to Madras along with his brother as young boys to learn music. He said till date he hadn’t learned music. “In my town there was no one to teach music. If you can make one thirsty he will find a way to quench it. If you have a passion to learn you will achieve great heights. I want you to be involved and join me,” he said.

“An institution such IIT-M, after 200 years of Mozart, should produce 200 Ilayaraajas. Music is as natural as my breath,” Mr. Ilayaraaja said. 

“This joint venture was the result of a lot of contemplation. You should go across the world and spread your learnings,” he said.

Spic Macay is holding its 9th international weeklong cultural convention at IIT-M, starting Monday. The inauguration was part of the launch of the event.

Related Topics

higher education / music / research

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.