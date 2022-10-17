IIT-M researchers develop touchscreen that allows users to feel texture of images

ADVERTISEMENT

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have developed a new touchscreen display technology that allows users to feel the texture of images.

The researchers have used software to create ‘iTad’, an interactive touch active display technology. The in-built multitouch sensor detects the finger’s movement and surface friction is adjusted via software.

Lead researcher M. Manivannan, a professor in the Department of Applied Mechanics, said: “iTad technology can take online shopping experience to the next level. We can touch and feel things before we buy from e-commerce platforms.”

The mismatch of user experience led to around 30% of returns in the online shopping sector, according to him. Unlike the current phones which can only sense the position of the user’s fingers on the screen, iTad allows feedback, making the interaction experiential. “iTad combines multitouch sensing with haptics on the same layer,” he said.

Merkel Haptics, a start-up incubated at the IIT-M research park, has been working with touchlab researchers to take the technology forward.

P.V. Padmapriya, chief executive officer of Merkel Haptics, said the prototype from touchlab can be made into a product in a year’s time. “Our aim is to make a small device similar to a computer mouse,” she said.

The key applications of iTad include automotive, consumer electronics and digital signage; home automation, medical, industrial and gaming; and aid for the visually challenged. iTad touch-enabled surfaces can receive the touch input and provide touch feedback.