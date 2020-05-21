Tamil Nadu

IIT-M researchers come up with low cost solar power system

The parabolic trough collector will address National Solar Mission’s aim, says a note

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have developed a low-cost solar power system that can be used in areas such as desalination, space heating and space cooling.

The lightweight, indigenously designed parabolic trough collector (PTC) system will address the National Solar Mission’s aim of providing 20,000 MW through solar power by 2022. One of the main hitches in achieving the target was the low rate of energy generation, a release said.

K. Srinivas Reddy, professor at the Heat Transfer and Thermal Power Laboratory at the Department of Mechanical Engineering in the Institute along with team member C. Ananthsornaraj, came up with a system that can collect solar power in huge concentration.

The PTC systems concentrate sunlight onto a small area where it is absorbed and then used for heating and subsequently for energy generation.

Mr. Reddy said the technology could “meet the thermal and electrical energy demands due to its high dispatchability and reliability.”

According to him, Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, among others, had a great potential to harness this energy, which could reduce the combustion of non-renewable and polluting sources of energy such as coal and petroleum.

Mr. Reddy said the aim was to commercialise the product and demonstrate the application of the technology with energy storage for sustainable energy solutions in agriculture, food, dairy and industrial process heat sectors.

The researchers said the system with its high energy efficiencies in varied climatic conditions could pave way for sustainable energy solutions in agriculture and industrial process heat sectors.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 5:49:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/iit-m-researchers-come-up-with-low-cost-solar-power-system/article31641936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY