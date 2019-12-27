IIT-M protests continue

A group of students from IIT-Madras continued their protest on Thursday over the “unannounced” closure of the ‘Krishna Gate’ on Tuesday night.

The students’ union general secretary and a few representatives met IIT-M director Bhaskar Ramamurthi, who told them that the closure was necessary for security reasons. Students sat in front of the director’s bungalow and later took out a rally. An online campaign initiated by students against the closure found support from over 900 students, said a student.