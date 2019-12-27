Tamil Nadu

IIT-M protests continue

more-in

A group of students from IIT-Madras continued their protest on Thursday over the “unannounced” closure of the ‘Krishna Gate’ on Tuesday night.

The students’ union general secretary and a few representatives met IIT-M director Bhaskar Ramamurthi, who told them that the closure was necessary for security reasons. Students sat in front of the director’s bungalow and later took out a rally. An online campaign initiated by students against the closure found support from over 900 students, said a student.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
engineering colleges
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 12:57:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/iit-m-protests-continue/article30406109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY