IIT-M Pravartak to offer free career-guidance training to teachers

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Pravartak has proposed to train schoolteachers on career guidance skills in the next three months.

The IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with BodhBridge Education, a company run by institute alumni to offer career certification training for 10,000 schoolteachers from across 5,000 schools in the country.

The training will be free of cost, enabling teachers to understand their strengths, weaknesses and interests. This would help teachers, the first counsellors to school students, cultivate student aspirations early, visualise their career goals and motivate them to work towards them. The first batch will begin its training on Dec 14. The last date to register for the training is Dec 12.

Interested candidates and schools may register at https://bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in

Balamurali Shankar, chief knowledge officer, Pravartak said the free training was aimed at creating accessible pathways for teachers, who are often the first counsellors to develop skills that can shape the futures of their students.

At the training programme teachers will receive a hands-on guidance on essential counselling techniques to better support and inspire students to make informed career choices. Candidates will receive certificates based on their performance in the post-training assessment. BodhBridge has been in career guidance for the past decade. In the last five years, the company has worked with the institute on projects involving career guidance for rural children.

The course curriculum will include a career guidance framework, using self-assessment tool to identify personal strength, a discussion on top 100 career options in demand and such.