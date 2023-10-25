HamberMenu
IIT-M platform compiles details of start-up funding schemes offered by the government

It offers contact details and social media links of the respective schemes to enable entrepreneurs to access them easily

October 25, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The platform has been developed and implemented in association with Ynos, a start-up incubated at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. Photo: File

The platform has been developed and implemented in association with Ynos, a start-up incubated at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing have developed an intelligence platform on government funding schemes for start-ups. 

The platform has been developed and implemented in association with Ynos, a start-up incubated at the institute. The platform has been developed based on research and data collected by a team led by A. Thillai Rajan, a faculty in the Department of Management Studies and a principal investigator of CREST, an Institute of Eminence Research Centre of IIT-M.

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 sherpa, who launched the platform on Wednesday said the platform offered comprehensive information on government funding for start-ups on more than 100 schemes of various ministries and departments. Nearly 10,000 start-ups had benefited so far. The startups undergo rigorous verification and diligence, he said. 

The platform offers contact details and social media links of the respective schemes to enable entrepreneurs to access them easily. Mr. Rajan said they were motivated to develop the platform to address the information challenges that entrepreneurs faced.

“Information is scattered and does not address the stakeholders’ needs. CREST chose to demonstrate its global research leadership by addressing this national challenge. The result was the creation of a global standard intelligence platform on the Indian start-up ecosystem, which addressed the information challenges faced by early-stage entrepreneurs,” he said.

