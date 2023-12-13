GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT-M placement: 50% students get lucrative job offers in phase I

December 13, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

About 50% of students were placed in the phase I of the campus placement at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M).

The institute said placement process was carried out with equity and inclusivity. Over 55% of the students who received job offers hailed from socially and economically challenging backgrounds. 

According to a press release, phase I placement event was completed despite running into hurdles induced by Cyclone Michaung. The first day witnessed a record number of offers.

Institute officials said there was a substantial increase from the core sector and a significant rise in international offers for postgraduate students compared to last year. The average salary offered was over ₹19 lakh, according to a release.

