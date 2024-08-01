IIT-M partners with IDBI to launch cybersecurity lab

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has partnered with the Industrial Development Bank of India to launch a cybersecurity laboratory.

The IDBI-IIT-M secure systems lab (I2SSL), which was commissioned at the institute’s campus on Wednesday, will develop security solutions in sectors such as healthcare, fintech, and aerospace. The lab will focus on products and the commercialisation of research, especially for mobile technologies.

IDBI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Sharma commissioned the lab aimed at enhancing cybersecurity in systems deployed in industries such as banking, automotive, power, and telecommunication -- some of the sectors increasingly targeted by hackers. The researchers will test, conduct vulnerability research, and devise hardening guidelines to manage real-time cybersecurity risks.

Mr. Sharma expressed hopes of the partnership enhancing the bank’s ability to anticipate, identify, and neutralise potential threats and build a secure environment for all.

IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti termed the partnership “timely” as it is “important to continuously study the threat landscape” and put in place “effective proactive protection mechanisms”.

The I2SSL, IIT-M, plans to design systems for critical applications such as hardware firewalls, point-of-sale devices, and mobile banking.

Memory-safe languages tagged architectures that provide fine-grained access control, memory encryption, and ingeniously developed trusted platform modules that would prevent security breach.

Among the proposals that the researchers have chalked out are plans to create an online forum to facilitate AI-based malware analysis. The lab will also work on developing tools for automated security evaluation.

