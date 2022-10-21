IIT-M, NASA researchers study microbes in International Space Station

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 21, 2022 19:19 IST

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have studied microbial interactions in the international space station. This study would help not only understand the risks associated with short- and long-term space travel on astronauts’ health but also devise strategies to disinfect the ISS and reduce potential impact of microbes on astronauts.

Earlier observations included the dominance of Klebsiella pneumoniae on the surface of ISS. It is known to cause pneumonia and other nosocomial infections.

The researchers wanted to know how the bacteria could affect the growth of other microbes in the vicinity and its possible implications.

Karthik Raman, associate professor at the Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta School of Biosciences and a core member of the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the institute collaborated with Kasthuri Venkateswaran, senior research scientist at JPL. Their work was published in  Microbiome.

Mr. Karthik said the microbiome of the built environment has a huge impact on human health. Controlled environments such as the ISS harbour a variety of organisms and unravelling their interactions is key to a better appreciation of the factors that shape the microbiome even in extreme conditions.

Mr. Kasthuri said one way the microbes are introduced in the sealed and closed space station is through crew members. “More knowledge on the microbes in space can help devise appropriate safety measures for long-term space travel,” he said.

