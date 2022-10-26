IIT-M launches ‘Punch the Plastic’ drive as part of World Sustainability Day

A hackathon to develop user-friendly, monkey-proof model for disposal of wet and dry waste is among the initiatives planned as part of the drive

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 26, 2022 00:41 IST

On the eve of World Sustainability Day, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras launched a ‘Punch the Plastic’ drive on Tuesday.

The Institute launched an initiative to collect dry, clean plastic, such as non-recyclable food packaging material, and recycle them through pyrolysis. Students, faculty and staff of the institute have come together to form a sustainable campus collective with the aim of creating awareness among campus residents to segregate waste, reduce water and energy use.

Former bureaucrat Shanta Sheela Nair participated in the campaign launched on Tuesday. Ligy Philip, Dean (Planning), Nileesh J. Vasa, Dean (Students) and Indumathi Nambi, faculty adviser of the collective at the institute, students and faculty were present.

Ms. Philip spoke on the institute’s initiatives, such as wastewater recycling, and a proposed biomethanation plant for food waste. Ms. Nambi said the aim was to encourage every individual on campus to contribute their bit to strengthen the administration’s effort. The drive aimed to make the institute a zero-waste campus with a low carbon and low water footprint.

Hostels, academic zones, residential areas, places of worship, shops and schools would fall in its ambit, she added.

Three initiatives were also launched as part of the event: the institute’s students have designed two models of a simple hook device to collect clean and dry plastic packaging material for pyrolysis. A hackathon has been planned to develop user-friendly, monkey-proof model for disposal of wet and dry waste. The best design would receive funding to develop and test the prototype, sponsored by Carbon Zero Challenge 2022.

To raise awareness among campus residents a contest to select sustainable champions of residential, academic and hostel zone and among vendors and service providers has been proposed. The participants will be ranked based on a water, energy, waste and hygiene audit and green ratings would be used to judge the winner.

It is also proposed to organise competitions in the schools, hostels, academic and residential zones to reach out beyond the campus.

