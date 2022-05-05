IIT-M launches portal for its computer engineering course

Lectures on core subjects available for free

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has made its computer science courses accessible to educational institutions and students across the country free of cost.

The faculty from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) have created a portal (http://nsm.iitm.ac.in/cse/) with core courses, such as programming, data structure, computer organisation and algorithms, that anyone can access. Each course has YouTube recordings of live lectures taught during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department head C. Chandra Sekhar said the recordings for undergraduate and postgraduate students could be helpful to learn the concepts and principles of the subjects. He hoped the portal would be used to improve the quality of teaching and learning of CSE core subjects in engineering colleges across the country.

Rupesh Nasre, associate professor in the department, said the portal had been created to enable access to the curriculum taught in the institute.

The department has proposed to engage senior students to conduct live tutorials to clarify doubts that students would have. The portal offers quizzes that are on a par with the exams conducted for undergraduate students at the IIT and other self-assessment methods. The department proposes to create randomised quizzes to enable students to evaluate themselves.