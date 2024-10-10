GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-M launches lab for artificial intelligence research in quantitative finance

The lab is being established with funding from AlphaGrep Securities, and will conduct research projects on financial markets and their microstructure and investment and risk management

Updated - October 10, 2024 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AlphaGrep Securities has offered ₹5.65 crore through its corporate social responsibility initiative for the laboratory.

AlphaGrep Securities has offered ₹5.65 crore through its corporate social responsibility initiative for the laboratory. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched a laboratory to conduct research on quantitative finance.

AlphaGrep Securities has offered ₹5.65 crore through its corporate social responsibility initiative for setting up the laboratory for conducting research projects in artificial intelligence (AI) for quantitative finance, financial markets and their microstructure, and investment and risk management.

Ashwin Mahalingam, dean (alumni and corporate relations), at the institute, and Mohit Mutreja, chairman and managing director of AlphaGrep Securities, signed an agreement on Thursday.

IIT-M Director V. Kamakoti said the time was ripe to look at how AI could be used for effective and efficient conduct of business of financial institutions. The research centre was expected to take up exploratory projects on applying frontier AI techniques to quantitative finance, conduct training programmes for various stakeholders, offer courses for students in AI and quantitative finance, and develop datasets and other resources to enable research.

Mr. Mutreja said the lab aimed to nurture collaboration between the faculty members of the institute and the staff at the company and provide advanced resources and mentorship to the institute’s students. Professors from the Department of Data Science and AI at the institute will work in the lab. 

Published - October 10, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Related Topics

higher education / research / financial markets

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.